Esther Louise Thornburg
Union City - Esther Louise (Dudley) Thornburg, 82, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born August 21, 1936 to the late Gerald and Mary (Freer) Dudley. On August 28, 1954, she married John Thornburg and last year celebrated their 64th anniversary.
Louise was a 1954 graduate of Lynn High School. She was a member of Rural Friends Meeting, Rural USFW, and Wayne Extension Homemakers. Louise was the recipient of the Eliza Armstrong Cox Award, Farmer's Achievement Award of Honor, and a 50 year extension Homemaker Member. She worked in the Randolph County Assessor's office. Louise was an organist, played baritone, was an artist, and gave chalk talks, and enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Louise is survived by her husband, John; her six children, Ed (Claudia) Thornburg, Jean (Jerry) Evans, Tim (Debbie) Thornburg, Sue Thornburg, Bill (Cheryl) Thornburg, and Steve Thornburg all of Union City; seven grandchildren, Isaac (Joanie) Thornburg, Roeanne (Charlie) LaFuze, Tom (Sarah) Evans, April (Wes) Lynch, Joshua (Pam) Thornburg, Levi (Natalie) Thornburg, and Elijah (Fiancée Christy) Thornburg; and twelve great grandchildren, Jacob and Addison Thornburg, Camden, Mya, Kinley, and Jenna LaFuze, Marigold Evans, Lucas, Jensen, and McKenna Lynch, Emma Thornburg, and Oliver Thornburg; a brother, John Dudley of Champaign, IL; a sister-in-law, Betty Dudley of Richmond; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim (Mary) Thornburg of Winchester; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A service to celebrate Louise's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Ray Slick and Loren Lilly officiating. Burial will follow at the Jericho Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, May 24, as well as an hour before services on Saturday all at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on May 24, 2019