Estle Turner
Crossville, TN - Estle C. Turner, age 91 of Crossville, TN, formerly of Jamestown, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Crossville, TN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown, TN. Burial will follow in the Allardt Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown, TN. He is survived by his: Wife, Phyllis (Penticuff) Turner of Crossville, TN; Children, Ronetta Sue Campbell of Farmland, IN, Michael D. Turner of Union City, OH, Marcus L. Turner and wife Dawn of Muncie, IN; 6 Grandchildren, Jill, Shannon and Sean Turner of Indiana, Steve and Jason Campbell of Indiana and Ryan Campbell of Virginia; 10 Great Grandchildren; Sister, Oma Stults and husband John of Allardt, TN. He is preceded in death by his: Parents, John Manuel and Emma Pearl (Sells) Turner; Eleven Siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to charity of your choice
