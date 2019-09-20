Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethan Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethan Alexander Wills


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethan Alexander Wills Obituary
Ethan Alexander Wills

Muncie - Ethan Alexander Wills, 22 of Muncie, died Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019. He was born September 2, 1997 in Indianapolis and is the son of Elizabeth Amelia Wills-Colestock. Ethan was a loving son and brother. He loved and cared for those around him. Ethan was the type of individual that would give you the shirt off his back. He was a loving caring young man with an old soul. Ethan loved trains, his boots as he never wore shoes, belt buckles, his long hair and his prize truck and music.

Ethan is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Amelia Wills-Colestock of Eaton and his brother, John Percoco of Eaton; several other siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A Memorial Service for Ethan will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now