Ethan Alexander Wills
Muncie - Ethan Alexander Wills, 22 of Muncie, died Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019. He was born September 2, 1997 in Indianapolis and is the son of Elizabeth Amelia Wills-Colestock. Ethan was a loving son and brother. He loved and cared for those around him. Ethan was the type of individual that would give you the shirt off his back. He was a loving caring young man with an old soul. Ethan loved trains, his boots as he never wore shoes, belt buckles, his long hair and his prize truck and music.
Ethan is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Amelia Wills-Colestock of Eaton and his brother, John Percoco of Eaton; several other siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
A Memorial Service for Ethan will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019