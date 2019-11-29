|
Ethel F. Wright
Muncie - Ethel F. Wright, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019 with family by her side. Ethel was born on January 1, 1939 to Lula and Arlie Gregory in Sterns Kentucky. She married Lonnie Wright and they raised two daughters together. Ethel enjoyed time spent with family, grandkids and any Bingo game she could find.
Surviving Ethel are daughters; Karen (Jim) Burgess, Kathy (George) Lance, grandchildren; John, Jeremy, Michael, Jesse (Amanda), Courtney, Taylor, James, 13 great-grandchildren the oldest Kyzer, Maleigha, 3 brothers and a sister with her good friends Linda and Opal. The family would like to thank nurse Amanda York for the care given to Ethel.
Her Parents, husband; Lonnie, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters preceded her in passing.
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dewayne Loveless officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:30 until the time of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019