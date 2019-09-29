Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ethel Marie Herron


1937 - 2019
Ethel Marie Herron Obituary
Ethel Marie Herron

Lynn - Ethel Marie Herron, 82, of Lynn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, following a brief illness.

She was born on Saturday, September 4, 1937, in Milan, Indiana, the oldest daughter of Frank and Mildred (Johnson) Shelton. Ethel was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, Florida, and attended First Church of Christ in Lynn, Indiana. Ethel was also a graduate of Ball State University, where she made life-long friends. She volunteered with Betmar, where she performed various duties and also participated in their Bible study. Ethel enjoyed shopping with her friends and wintering in Florida. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her five daughters, Nell (husband, Jim) Mere, Geneva, Indiana, Lindy (husband, Chris) Ervin, Muncie, Indiana, Tammy (husband, Mark) Gibson, Cincinnati, Ohio, Patty (husband, Steve) Taylor, Oakwood, Ohio, and Marsha (husband, Dan) Motter, Zionsville, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, William (wife, Mary) Shelton; one sister, Connie Mason; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Herron; two sons, Robert and John Herron; two sisters; and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held for Ethel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 29, 2019
