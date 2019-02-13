Eugene Allen Grim



Muncie - Eugene Allen Grim, 92, passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center.



He was born in Muncie on September 20, 1926, the son of Harley Allen and Mary (Cox) Grim, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War.



Gene was a supervisor at Indiana Michigan Electric Company for over forty years prior to his retirement.



He attended DeSoto United Methodist Church, was a Past Master Masonic Lodge #433, and a member of Eastern Star. He enjoyed blacksmithing, fishing, hunting, and hunting trips to Colorado.



Surviving are his wife, Joyce E; his son, Bruce Allen Grim, Muncie; his daughter, Joyce L. Grim, (Nancy) Rancho Mirage, CA; his step-daughter, Lu Ann Whitehair (husband, Richard), Albany; his grandson, Kevin Allen Grim; two step-grandsons, Bradley and Ryan Shroyer; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Grim (wife, Jean), Port Charlotte, FL; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy Love; and two brothers, Marvin and Howard Grim.



Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at DeSoto United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday or one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.



Memorials may be directed to DeSoto United Methodist Church, 6309 N. CR 500 E., Muncie, IN 47303.



Published in The Star Press on Feb. 13, 2019