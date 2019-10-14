|
|
Eugene Gritton
Muncie - Eugene Gritton, 101 of Muncie, died early Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at The Woodlands of Muncie. He was born June 23, 1918 in Lynwood, IN in Madison County and was the son of the late Cecil Clement & Addie Lavon (Noble) Gritton.
Eugene retired from Delco Battery after 43 years of service as a millwright. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Eugene loved to garden, take walks and care for his dog "Buddy". He loved his family and spending time with them.
Eugene is survived by his three children, Eugene Gritton (Dora) of Yorktown, Carol Gritton of Muncie and Nancy Johnson (Tom) of Rossville; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Callie Louise (Moore) Gritton; granddaughter Linda Lenz and a great-grandson Adam Martens; three sisters Maxine Conner, Ruth Honnold and Deva Clevenger and a brother Donald Gritton.
Funeral Services for Eugene will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019