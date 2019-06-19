|
Eugene "Gene" L. Strouse
Muncie - Eugene "Gene" L. Strouse, 75, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Waters Edge Village in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
He was born on Wednesday, November 24, 1943, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Homer and Elizabeth (Brewer) Strouse. Gene worked as a Journeyman Roofer for McGuff Supply for many years. He loved watching sports and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.
Survivors include his loving wife, Penny Strouse, Muncie, Indiana; two children, Kim Strouse, Muncie, Indiana, and Gene (wife, Lisa) Strouse Jr., Gaston, Indiana; four grandchildren, Dustin (wife, Morgan) Strouse, Joshua Strouse, Shelby Strouse, and John (wife, Sarah) Barnes; three great-grandchildren, Davin, Spencer, and Annie Strouse; his brothers, Aaron Strouse and Mike Ulan; his sisters, Mary Lay and Deborah Watson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Carl and Michael Strouse; and one sister, Louella New.
Services to honor Gene will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019