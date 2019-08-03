|
Eugene L. Williams joined his beloved wife, Mary Maxine, in Heaven on July 31, 2019 He was born in Milton, Indiana, September 15, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years: Mary Maxine (Bane) Williams, Parents; Goldie and Charles Williams, brothers: Herschel Williams, Cliff Williams, Don Williams, Doug Williams and Jim Williams, sister; Helen Smith, Wanda Alspaugh and Wilma Reagan.
He is survived by one sister: Mildred Kimball, children: Mike Williams, Vicki Bixler, Roger Williams and Candy (Bill) Ward, grandchildren: Michelle (Shannon) Stephens, Brian Williams, Amanda (Kyle) Reel, Thad Holland, Matt Holland, Michaela Williams and Elijah Williams.
He retired from the US Army in 1994. A resident of Middletown for many years, he was active in the community as a member of the Middletown Lions Club, Middletown Masonic Lodge, Middletown Dietrich Park Board, American Legion and was an avid Shenandoah Sports supporter as well as the Fall Funfest committee chairman. He had been President of the Lions Club Fair Board for many years.
He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and community.
Services will be Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Marty Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call on Monday from 4-8 at the funeral home and after 12:00 noon on Tuesday before the services.
Memorials may be made to the Dietrich Memorial Park, 653 Locust Street, Middletown, IN 47356 c/o Rusty Conner, Park Superintendent.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 3, 2019