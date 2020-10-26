Eugene Pence
Albany - Eugene "Hot Rod" Pence, age 88, Albany, died Sunday October 25, 2020 at home after a steady decline in health. Born in Muncie Nov. 10, 1931, he attended Delaware County schools and worked at Borg Warner, Muncie, for 42 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 287 where he served as Alternate Steward and Alternate Committeeman. He also raced stock cars in years past and will be remembered as a provider and a great dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include 2 sons: Ronald Pence (wife: Nena), Muncie, and Gerry Pence, Albany; 2 daughters: Cheryl Reed, Albany, and Pam Copley (husband: Gary), Albany; 2 sisters: Marjory Dillon, Muncie, and Clara Belle Griffith, Muncie; 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Francis Pence; son: Jerry Pence; parents: Rev. John H. & Mary Belle (Brees) Pence; brother: John Pence, Jr., and 5 sisters: Doris Jean Blevins, Evelyn McLeland, Florence Conway, Patsy Endsley, and Lois Scott.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.