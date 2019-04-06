|
|
Eugene Shields
Muncie - To honor Eugene Shields and share loving memories, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held April 13 from 2:00 - 4:00pm at Union Chapel Ministries 4622 N Broadway Ave. Muncie IN 47303, in the chapel located on the North side of the 180 building.
There will be a gun salute after the memorial at Gardens of Memory 10703 N Old State Road 3.
Please dress casually and come prepared to share a meaningful story of how Gene touched your life, we will all be blessed by your loving memories.
Eugene Lee Shields, loving husband to Vicki Shields and father to Scott Shields and Christine (Shields) Edgeman, fell asleep and woke up in heaven January 16, 2019.
Gene was born on February 27, 1946 to Warren and Ernestine Shields. A 1964 graduate from Muncie Central High School, he served in 1965 as a Military Police officer in the US Army in Vietnam, and later married his high school sweetheart February 9, 1966.
Gene loved fishing and was an avid bowler, becoming well known in Indiana having won several awards. He and Vicki served as missionaries in Jamaica, founded Go Ye Ministries, and served in mission work in Venezuela. He was the technical assistant for Ministry in Motion for Everyone (MIME), and a member of Christ Temple Global Ministries where he served as a deacon, and was a spiritual father to the River Valley Fellowship.
Eugene never met a stranger, and enjoyed driving when traveling to his favorite fishing locations and visiting extended family.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 6, 2019