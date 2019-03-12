|
Eugene V. Strohl, Sr.
Hartford City - Eugene V. "Gene" "Cocky" Strohl, Sr., 96, passed away Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at Bridgewater Centre, Hartford City.
One of four children born to Ira and Hazel (Kemp) Strohl, he attended local schools before taking his first job with the Nickel Plate Railroad.
On November 14, 1942, he married Alberta M. Hartman in Hartford City. They celebrated 47 years of marriage, prior to her passing on Oct. 16, 1990.
Gene had worked at Warner Gear in Muncie for thirty-six years, retiring in 1984. An avid golfer, he was a long-time member of Eaton's former Lakeview Golf Club, playing in leagues, and daily foursomes.
He is survived by his son Eugene Strohl, Jr. (wife, Linda) of Hartford City. One grandson, Brett Strohl, his long-time "golfing-buddy" Floyd "Bud" Rees, also of Hartford City, as well as nieces and great-nieces.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Leroy "Pete" Strohl and James R. "Jim" Strohl and one sister, Virgie Chick.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W, Washington St., Hartford City, with Brian Waters presiding. Private burial will be at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 12, 2019