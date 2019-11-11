|
Eugenia "Jean" Beumer
Richmond - Eugenia E. "Jean" Beumer, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond. She was born on August 12, 1933, in Cincinnati, OH, to Raymond and Evelyn (Thorsen) Kotte.
Jean was a homemaker and also worked along with her husband for over 50 years on the family farm in rural Jay County. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester. Prior to her move to Winchester 10 years ago, she was a long time member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Fort Recovery, OH. While there she served on the funeral dinner committee and also was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Jean also volunteered at the Winchester Food Pantry. Jean got the most joy spending time with her family and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies for her children and grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her son, Greg (Kathy) Beumer of Modoc, IN; five daughters, Evelyn (Mark) Arnold of Portland, IN, Chris (Steve) Retter of Winchester, IN, Dot (Dave) Garman of Fort Recovery, OH, Geralyn (Ted) Male of Ansonia, OH, and Angela (Brett) Johnson of Hillard, OH; 15 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold "Arnie" Beumer in 2009; and four brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's memory can be made to the Winchester Food Pantry, 124 E Washington St, Winchester IN 47394
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019