|
|
Eugenia "Genia" Denise Lynch
Muncie - Eugenia "Genia" Denise Lynch passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 after extended illness. Genia was born in Columbus, OH to Homer and Sandra (O'Niel) Lynch on July 20, 1960. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, MD. Genia received her Associates degree in Accounting at Ivy Tech and her Bachelors degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. Genia was a member of Word of Life Christian Church and worked at Loves tax service for over 20 years.
Genia is survived by her son Christopher (Krystal) Lynch of Indianapolis, IN; daughter Candice Lynch of Cincinnati, OH; son Gary (Elizabeth) Lynch and granddaughter Tandyn Lynch of Indianapolis, IN; sisters Tina (Lynch) Wilbanks and Cassandra "Casey" Lynch of Muncie, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Genia was preceded in death by her parents Sandra (O'Niel) Lynch and Homer Lynch.
Genia never met a stranger and had the best friends that anyone could ask for. Thank you to all of you for always being there for her. Genia will be dearly missed.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 26, 2019