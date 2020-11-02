Eunie I. Downs
Muncie - Eunie I. Downs, 93, passed away on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at Golden Living Center.
She was born on May 25, 1927 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the daughter of Sam and Martha (Pennycuff) Crabtree and on September 2, 1950, she married General M. Downs in Walker County, Georgia.
She worked for Ball Brothers and volunteered for Easter Seals and March of Dimes. Eunie enjoyed playing bingo and attending Tupperware parties.
Surviving are three children, Betty R. Ford (husband, Michael) of Portland, Mary Beaty (husband, Kenny) of Yorktown and Jerry Downs of Pendleton; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Junior Crabtree (wife, Mildred) of Jamestown, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, General M. Downs on March 18, 1993; three sisters, Ruth, Ruby and Siler; and one brother, Isam.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and no services. Private burial will be held next to her husband at Fentress Memorial Gardens in Jamestown, TN.
