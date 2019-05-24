|
Eva "Lois" Clevenger
Muncie - Eva Lois (Neal) Clevenger, 54, went to her heavenly home on Monday May 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lois was born March 18, 1965 to M.V. Neal and Barbara (Stockton) Neal Cook in Albany, Kentucky moving to Muncie at the age of two. Lois attended school at Cowan graduated from Cowan High. She worked at comcast for 15 years, and later became a dental assistant for 15 years. Lois enjoyed church and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She will be forever loved and missed by her son Jerrod Clevenger and daughter Jessica Clevenger. Her granddaughters: Kiley, Mackaillah and Jaylinn, her mother: Barbara Cook, sisters: Martha (David) Morrison, Barbara Nell (Brian) Rice, brothers: James Neal (Candi), Randy Neal and Mike Neal all of the Muncie and surrounding area and the father of her children Tony Clevenger survive Lois.
Preceding Lois in death are her dad: M.V. Neal, stepdad: Sandy Cook, brothers: M.V. Neal Jr., Tommy Neal, and Greg Neal, nephews: Christopher Neal and Randall (Bub) Neal.
Funeral Services for Lois will be held at Parson Mortuary Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Stephen Riggins officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 am until the time of Service.
Published in The Star Press on May 24, 2019