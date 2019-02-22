|
|
Eva K. Beaty
Muncie - Eva K. Beaty, 77, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Albany, Kentucky on March 11, 1941, the daughter of Clyde Honeycutt and Nanny Cox.
Eva worked for Container Corporation and retired after several years of service. She enjoyed boating, spending time with family and friends and always helping others.
Survivors include her long-time companion, Arlis Fields; a son, Wendell Beaty; daughter, Cathy Sharpe (husband, Everett); grandchildren, Shyanna Smith, Leghyton Beaty and Phillip Beaty (wife, Megan); a brother, Willie Honeycutt (wife, Debbie); sister Wanda McAnders; and her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jeff Beaty and Phillip Beaty; and her parents.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 22, 2019