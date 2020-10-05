Eva Kalk Hellmer
Muncie - Eva Kalk Hellmer, 95, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 at The Woodlands in Muncie, Indiana. She was the 10th of 11 children of Edith McCormick Kalk and Fred Bert Kalk, both deceased.
Eva was born in New Castle, Indiana on January 5, 1925. She graduated from New Castle High School with the class of 1943, where she enjoyed being a Trojan varsity cheerleader.
After graduating from high school she accepted a scholarship from the New Castle Tri Kappa sorority to study Nursing at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. During her three-year studies she accepted training in the Army Nurse Cadet Corp and was stationed at Crile General Army Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Graduating in 1946 she returned to New Castle and worked at the Henry County Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse.
Eva was interested in Surgical Nursing and attended Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD for advanced study in Sterile Technique in the Operating Room. Eva also attended the University of Georgia. She took great pride in being a Registered Nurse and kept her license until her death.
In 1949 Eva married Frederick A. Hellmer of New Castle in Columbus, Georgia, where Fred was stationed at Fort Benning with the United States Army. Fred predeceased Eva on November 7, 2016. Eva and Fred enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling.
Eva retired from Ball Memorial Hospital and the Muncie Eye Center at the age of 70.
Eva leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Frederick Jr. (Fritz) of Muncie, Indiana and Susan (Martin) Peters of Roanoke, Indiana; two grandchildren, Brennan Peters of Los Angeles, California and Kenlyn Peters of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
At Eva's request, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held at South Mound Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 535 S 14th St, New Castle, Indiana 47362.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hinsey Brown Funeral Service in New Castle.
Condolences and memories of Eva may be expressed at www.hinseybrown.com
