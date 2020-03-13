|
Evelyn Christine Leighton
Muncie - March 5, 1930 ~ March 12, 2020
Evelyn Christine Leighton, 90, Muncie, passed away at 3:48 am on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Westminster Village in Muncie. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 5, 1930, to Alvin and Zazle (Morris) Fewell.
Evelyn graduated from Kokomo High School. She worked as a Vice President at Southside Bank in Tyler Texas. Evelyn very much enjoyed time with her family. She loved watching Hallmark movies and reading.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn (Bob) Ireland of Muncie; step-daughters, Norma (Dr. James) Cotton of Tyler, TX, Peach (Jerry) Rippotoe of TX; granddaughters, Michelle (Heath) Shockey of Tyler, TX, Jennifer (Rick) Kramer of Muncie, Melissa Cotton of TX, Michaela (Trey) Redfern of TX, Natalie Cotton of TX, Lacy Cotton of TX, Mariah Leighton of TX; grandsons, Jeff (Tiffany) Harris of Muncie, David (Stephanie) Cotton of Puerto Rico, Windsor Rippotoe of TX, Morgan Leighton of TX; great-grandchildren, Carlie Cotton, Elizabeth Poti, Kendra Harris, Ainsley Cotton, Bobby Cotton, Matthew Osborn, Bryce Kramer, Kory Harris, Zachary Kramer, Harley Redfern, Riley Redfern; great-great-granddaughter, Lysandra Poti; adoptive granddaughter, Cindy Stevens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin L. and Zazle Fewell; husband, Elmer Leighton; step-son, Brad Leighton; sister, Barbara (Chuck) Linvill.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Evelyn's life will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020