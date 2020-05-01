|
|
Evelyn Costakis-Welsh
Eaton - Evelyn V. Costakis- Welsh, 72, passed away Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on July 15, 1947 in Hartford City the daughter of James and Evelyn (Coleman) Kinser.
Evelyn graduated from Brandon High School in Brandon, Florida in 1965 and later married Larry Welsh on December 5, 1992 and he survives. Mrs. Welsh had worked for Shellar Globe in Montpelier for several years prior to her retirement.
Besides her husband of 27 years, Larry, she is survived by 1 daughter Delilah Rena Vannote (Vince), Belews Creek, North Carolina; 3 sons, James Barton, Muncie, Hercules Costakis (Susan), Indianapolis and Craig Costakis, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Penny Collins and Beverly O'Conner (Patrick), both of Florida; 2 brothers, Russell Moorman (Regina and Glen Moorman (Rita), both of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister, Diana
Cremation is taking place. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020