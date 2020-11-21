Evelyn Diann Grubbs
Losantville -
Evelyn Diann Grubbs, 83, formerly of Losantville passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville. She was born July 8, 1937 in Sparta, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Horace E. and Nettye Ann (Thompson) Howard.
She had been employed at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie in the business office. She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Losantville. Evelyn enjoyed traveling to Sparta, Tennessee, gardening and flowers. She especially loved spending time with her family and her children were the center of her world.
Survivors include her children, Pamela (Terry) Cochran of Richmond, Brian Shane (Sona) Grubbs of Nashville, TN and Martin Jerome Grubbs of Miller Beach; granddaughter, Molly Beth Cochran of Knoxville, TN; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry Eugene Grubbs; granddaughter, Alexandra Grubbs; and a brother, Philip Ross Howard.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with her nephew, Dean Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Losantville. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Rose Garden, c/o Wayne County Foundation, 33 South 7th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Hayes Arboretum, 801 Elk Road, Richmond, IN 47374-2526. Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate face masks are required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Evelyn at www.hinsey-brown.com
.