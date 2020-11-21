1/1
Evelyn Diann Grubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Diann Grubbs

Losantville -

Evelyn Diann Grubbs, 83, formerly of Losantville passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville. She was born July 8, 1937 in Sparta, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Horace E. and Nettye Ann (Thompson) Howard.

She had been employed at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie in the business office. She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Losantville. Evelyn enjoyed traveling to Sparta, Tennessee, gardening and flowers. She especially loved spending time with her family and her children were the center of her world.

Survivors include her children, Pamela (Terry) Cochran of Richmond, Brian Shane (Sona) Grubbs of Nashville, TN and Martin Jerome Grubbs of Miller Beach; granddaughter, Molly Beth Cochran of Knoxville, TN; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry Eugene Grubbs; granddaughter, Alexandra Grubbs; and a brother, Philip Ross Howard.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with her nephew, Dean Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Losantville. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Rose Garden, c/o Wayne County Foundation, 33 South 7th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Hayes Arboretum, 801 Elk Road, Richmond, IN 47374-2526. Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate face masks are required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Evelyn at www.hinsey-brown.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hinsey Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved