Evelyn Geneva Hunt
Evelyn Geneva Hunt 67 departed this life April 23, 2020. Evelyn was born in Gibson Co, TN April 23, 1953 to the union of Russell and Lyda Mae Wade. She was the oldest of five. Evelyn attend school in Humboldt, TN where she graduated, and she later married and moved to Muncie IN. She was a proud member of Union Missionary Baptist church for more than 40 years where she served the Helping Hands and was a very active member of the Music Ministry until her health failed last year. Her passion for music extended beyond her church. She sang in several choirs, The Gospelaires, Unity, and Light just to name a few. Evelyn was employed at West Minister Village for 30 years and retired just shy of her 31st year. She leaves to Cherish her memory a son Jerry D Wade (Christina) a daughter Andrea D Thompson (Charlie) Muncie In. Grandchildren Jaylin Hunt Sr. (Macy), Darcell D. Hunt, Ayreanna M Clark, Isabella and Elijah Phillips all of Muncie. Seven Great-Grandchildren Jaylin Hunt Jr., Elijah Bynum, Jordan Hunt, Jade Hunt, Jace Hunt, Camreigh Hunt, and Jayla Hunt all of Muncie. Three Brothers Charles Wade Humboldt TN, Sylvester Wade, Muncie IN and Steven Wade, Humboldt, TN. Two nephews MarQuarius (Ashleigh) and Damian Wade, a great niece MaKayleigh Wade Humboldt, TN. Special Cousins Ella Harris and Gloria Blythers. Special friends Judy Motley, Glenda Long, Stephanie Lacy, Mary Jo Crutcher, Wardetta Davis, and Joycelyn Joseph, four aunts, one uncle and a host of cousins and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, a brother James Wade, her maternal grandparents Haul and Bessie Wade and her paternal grandparents Ernest Odell and Flora Wade.
There will be viewing ONLY on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10:00am till 12:00pm. At Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020