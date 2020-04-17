|
Evelyn J. (Evilsizer) Creviston, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at her residence. Evelyn was born in Greens Fork, IN, on April 9, 1928, a daughter of the late A. Enola (Cortner) and Rev. Hubert K. Clevenger. She was a 1945 graduate of Albany High School, a 1949 graduate of Muncie Business College, received a bachelor's degree in 1971, her master's degree in 1974 and a guidance counselors certification in 1992, all from Ball State University. Evelyn dedicated 17 years to Eastside Elementary School in Union City before her retirement. She was a member of Church at the Crossing in Indianapolis, IN, ISTA, Zetetic Club in Ridgeville, IN, and the Director of the community choir in Ridgeville, IN. Evelyn enjoyed playing the piano, organ, church bible studies and support groups. She is survived by 4 children; Marjorie L. Green, Jonelle Daluisio (husband Gene), William Henry Evilsizer II (wife Carol), Patricia S. Bowers (husband Mark), 3 step-sons; Tom Creviston (wife Diane), Larry Creviston (wife Susan), Ron Creviston (wife Constance), 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands; William H. (Bill) Evilsizer in 1974, David L. Creviston in 2003, 2 brothers; Hubert K. Clevenger Jr., Roger L. Clevenger, 1 grandchild and 1 great grandchild. In order to protect family and friends during this difficult time graveside services are private at the convenience of the family in Lawndale Cemetery, Ridgeville, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to One Mission Society PO Box 1648 Monument, CO 80132-1648. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020