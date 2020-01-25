|
|
Evelyn J. (Warfel) Morrow
Yorktown - Evelyn J. (Warfel) Morrow, 92, of Yorktown, passed away on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Evelyn was born on February 26, 1927 in Yorktown to the late Jessie M. Warfel. Evelyn was a 1945 graduate of Yorktown High School. She retired from the Yorktown Post Office after 30 years. Evelyn was a member of various hobby and card clubs and loved to cook.
Evelyn is survived by two children, Michael D. Morrow of Daleville and Patricia J. Morrow of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter, Jessica Ball (husband Jeff) of Atlanta, GA; two great-grandchildren, Jillian J. Ball and Jackson D. Ball of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lowell D. Morrow.
A funeral service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Elder Kevin Spurgeon will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Morrow's Meadow Park through the funeral home.
Share a memory of Evelyn and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020