Evelyn "Nadine" Johnson
Muncie - Evelyn "Nadine" Johnson, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie. Nadine was born on August 2, 1926 to Horace and Mary Parsons in Monmouth, Illinois graduating from Little York High School. After moving to Muncie, she became involved with marketing for Mutual Bank where her friendly spirit made many friends. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who truly loved time with family. Nadine was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church becoming very involved in Project Stepping Stones Ministry and Life Savers Bible Study, where she became the Matriarch of the group. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, traveling and would spend her winters in Santa Barbara, California. Nadine was an avid gardener who shared flowers with many.
Nadine is survived by two daughters; Judy (Barry) Turner, Jana (Ron) Hawn, grandchildren; Nicole (Matt) Affolder, Stephanie (Ken) Turner, Sarah Turner, Derek Hawn, Katie (Bryan) Alhgren, Emma Hawn and ten great-grandchildren.
Her parents and brother Melvin Parsons preceded Nadine in death.
Memorial services will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W. White River Blvd. Muncie Indiana on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Pastor Jerry O'Neal will be officiating. Friends may visit on Friday August 23, 2019 at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams St. from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
Family members wish to express their thanks to the staff of Morrison Woods and Southern Care Hospice for the compassionate care given to Nadine.
Memorial gifts can be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Project Stepping Stone Ministry at the church. The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 21, 2019