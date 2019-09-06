Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Pierce


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Pierce Obituary
Evelyn Pierce

Muncie - Evelyn J. Pierce, 80, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1938 to Mary and Snowden Kinder in Boone County West Virginia. After moving to Muncie, she worked for ball hospital in the housekeeping department. Evelyn was a dedicated mother, enjoyed cooking, sewing, listening to bluegrass music and playing cards. She loved her time with family and friends most of all.

Surviving Evelyn are her son; Don (Barbara) McNeely, Daughter; Carol Ball, 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law; Glen Ashworth, sister-in-law Wynona Kinder and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, son; David McNeely, brothers; Charles and Raymond Kinder, sister; Katy Ashworth and brother-in-law Larry Ball preceded Evelyn in death.

The family will hold private services later.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now