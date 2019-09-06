|
Evelyn Pierce
Muncie - Evelyn J. Pierce, 80, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1938 to Mary and Snowden Kinder in Boone County West Virginia. After moving to Muncie, she worked for ball hospital in the housekeeping department. Evelyn was a dedicated mother, enjoyed cooking, sewing, listening to bluegrass music and playing cards. She loved her time with family and friends most of all.
Surviving Evelyn are her son; Don (Barbara) McNeely, Daughter; Carol Ball, 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law; Glen Ashworth, sister-in-law Wynona Kinder and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, son; David McNeely, brothers; Charles and Raymond Kinder, sister; Katy Ashworth and brother-in-law Larry Ball preceded Evelyn in death.
The family will hold private services later.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 6, 2019