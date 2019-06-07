|
Everett J. "Bud" Stroud
Hartford City - Everett J. "Bud" Stroud, 94, passed away June 5, 2019, in Miller's Merry Manor, Hartford City.
He was born April 7, 1925 in Blackford County to Everett LeRoy and Opal Mae (Huggins) Stroud. Bud graduated from Hartford City High School in 1943 and then proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during WW II.
He married Jane Clark on August 31, 1946 and operated Stroud's Plumbing & Heating for 55 years.
For over 60 years, Bud was an avid golfer with a record of 6 holes-in-one which were all witnessed.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, the Blackford Lodge #106 F & AM and Elks Lodge #625.
Three years ago he went on the Indy Honor Flight.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; 2 daughters, Sandi (Bill) Circle, Huntington; Cindie (Brad) Neterer, Hartford City; grandchildren, Robyn (Joe) Egry, Beth (Drew) Sell, Kyle (Sandi) Circle, and Katie (Brian) McEvoy; 6 great-grandchildren, Eli, Ean, Liam, Hattie, Lillee and Landon, and a brother, Bill Stroud.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dick Stroud and a sister, Barbara Kellogg.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. Hartford City with Rev. Susan Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery with Military Rites by the Delaware County Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 8 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church or Indy Honor Flight.
Published in The Star Press on June 7, 2019