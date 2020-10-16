Everett R. "Butch" Hayden
Kalamazoo - Our hearts are broken as we share the devastating news of the passing on September 23rd, 2020 of Everett Raymon "Butch" Hayden. Butch, as he was known to friends and family, passed away in Kalamazoo, Michigan after suffering the overwhelming effects of a recent coronavirus diagnosis.
He was born October 22nd, 1943 in Muncie, Indiana to Everett F. and Mary K. (Orcutt) Hayden. He grew up with his sister Marjorie in a lively and loving home on Janney Avenue that was filled with visits from family and friends. He loved regaling his children and grandchildren with his many funny childhood adventures and youthful mischief.
He graduated from Muncie Central High School (class of 1961) and attended Ball State University. He served in the Indiana National Guard. Butch met his wife, Rosemary, when she was a BSU student on a spring day in 1962. They married in 1966 and became parents to three daughters, Amy and twins, Leslie and Lisa.
Butch was a lifelong railroad man. Beginning his career as an engineer with the Erie Railroad in Huntington, Indiana. He later moved into management with Conrail and ended his professional life with Norfolk Southern Railway. His work necessitated moves to Kalamazoo, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan and then back to Kalamazoo. Butch and his wife were sad to leave their many friends in Indiana, but they were proud to have maintained their long distance relationships and lifelong connections to friends in both states. He was able to enjoy a 20 year retirement with his wife where he worked on many home and garden projects, made toys for his grandchildren, enjoyed golfing and working along-side his son-in-law Eric on a family owned golf course, and spending time with his little dog Mac. He and Rose wintered in Navarre, Florida and made many snow bird friends there as well. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Catherine's of Sienna Catholic Church of Portage, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife Rosemary Paoletto Hayden of 54 years; daughters, Amy (George) Patramanis, Leslie Ballentine and Lisa (Eric) Jasiak; grandchildren; Abigail and Nick Jasiak, Olivia Ballentine, Madeline, Cecilia and Lily Patramanis; his sister Marjorie (Hayden) (White) Salisbury, niece Denise (White) Lents, nephews Doug (Kathy) White and Andy White; his dog Mac, and several other nieces and nephews in Michigan and Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Mary Hayden and his in-laws Bart and Mary Paoletto.
A private family memorial will be held in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 24th. Cremation took place in September and a mass of Christian burial will occur at a later date. Butch was an avid nature lover and the family requests memorials to be sent to the Kalamazoo Audubon Society https://kalamazooaudubon.org/support-ask/
, the Kalamazoo Nature Center https://naturecenter.org
or a nature conservancy of your choosing.