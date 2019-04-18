|
|
Ezekiel "Zeke" J.J. Summers
Kokomo - 19, of Kokomo/Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Ezekiel is the son of Stanley D. Wills and Tashawnna M. Summers. He is survived by his parents; sisters A'Shybrianne Summers, Breona Wills, and Halie Wills; brothers Zephaniah Randolph and Zigmond Robinson; grandparents Karl and Barbara Nix of Kokomo, Stanley Chrisp of Muncie and Rose Ann Wills of Muncie. Ezekiel's first viewing will be Friday, April 19th, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Faulkner's Mortuary at 915 E. Willard Street, Muncie, IN 47302. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Nu Destiny Christian Church at 9809 E. 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235 with calling from 12:00pm to service time. Repast will be at the church following services. Arrangements entrusted to Faulkner Funeral Home. www.faulknermortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 18, 2019