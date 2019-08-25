Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ezra "Zeke" Winters


1932 - 2019
Ezra "Zeke" Winters Obituary
Ezra "Zeke" Winters

Muncie - Ezra "Zeke" Winters, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

He was born on Sunday, April 17, 1932, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Clarence and Colleen (Buis) Winters. Zeke proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked as a cement mason for Kirkland and Sons in Muncie, Indiana, for forty-two years. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Beverly Winters, Muncie, Indiana; two sons, Terry (Melinda) Winters, Royerton, Indiana, and Steve (Lynnzee) Winters, Chatsworth, California; daughter-in-law, Molly (Jeff Carie) Winters, Greenfield, Indiana; five grandchildren, Karrie Winters, Heather (Darrin) Stanley, Jacob Winters, Kyle Winters, and Brock Winters; five great-grandchildren, Gage (Jenna) Winters, Dylan Winters, Dakotah Winters, Kelsey Winters, and Dawson Stanley; and one great-great-granddaughter, Madison Winters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son and Muncie Police officer, Gregg Winters; two brothers, Marvin and Jack Winters; and two sisters, Mary-Lou Colby, and Bonnie Melton.

Services to honor Zeke will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304 with Pastor Rick Kassel officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 25, 2019
