F. Jean Balle
Muncie - Flossie "Jean" Balle (Hertzog)
F. Jean Balle, 89 of Muncie, Indiana died Wednesday, March 20th 2019 following an extended illness.
Jean was born March 12, 1930 in Dunbar, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles A. and Bernedis (Adams) Hertzog. In 1947 at the age of 17 she moved to Muncie, Indiana where she met the love of her life James "Jim" Balle. Jean and Jim were married for 45 years and had four daughters. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, Sunday dinners with her family, and sharing her cookies with her grand puppy Abby.
Survivors include four daughters Cheryl Flowers, Vickie (Dan) Tinsley, Denise (Russell) Rains, and Teresa (Gil) McIntire. Seven grandchildren shelly (Gary) Scherer, Eairon (Kevin Brown), Stephanie (Shane) Norris, Kerri (Doug) Firestone, Raymond (Emannuel) Rains, Cassie (Fiancé-Terry) McIntire, and Jaimee (Fiancé- Zach) McIntire. Nine great grandchildren, Sarah Anderson, Kaitlyn Brown, Bayleigh Brown, Noah Rains-Firestone, Nate Norris, Rayann Norris, Lucas Firestone, Thea McIntire, and Lucy Flores. One great- great grandchild Jackson Anderson.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Jim Balle, sister Janet Mace, brother Jimmy Hertzog, son-in-law "Big" Eddie Flowers, and grandson "Little" Eddie Flowers.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory north of Muncie.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until service time.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 21, 2019