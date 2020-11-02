F. Jeanette Wooten
New Castle - Jeanette Wooten, 92, of New Castle, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at Heritage House of New Castle, on October 31, 2020. She was born in New Castle on March 8, 1928 to Joseph and Neva Thompson, and was a 1945 graduate of New Castle High School.
Along with her first husband, Bob Williams, whom she married on August 31, 1945, Jeanette owned and operated a John Deere implement store in Hartford City for many years, where she did bookkeeping and handled the parts. After they sold the store, Jeanette went to work designing, selling and buying jewelry for Hartley's Jewelry Store until her retirement in 1992.
Jeanette was active in the Bridge Club and Tri Kappa Sorority. She loved dancing, playing cards and riding snowmobiles.
She is survived by her daughter Ann Kay Miller of Port Richey, FL; granddaughters Stacey (Paul) Patrick of Plymouth; Lindsey (George) Masterson, of Apex, NC; and, Tracey Miller of Indianapolis; step-granddaughter-in-law Lis (Bill) McConnell of New Castle; great-grandchildren Owen Masterson, Emma Jackson and Lillian Jackson; and, niece Linda Kay (Arnold) Snyder, of Hagerstown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bob" Williams; second husband, George H. Wooten; and, sister Josephine LaMar.
Visitation will be 12 noon-2pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Graveside services will follow at the Brick Cemetery. Donations may be made to a local charity in Jeanette's Memory.
The family would like to thank the amazing management, and staff, of Heritage House for all their love, care and support during the time Jeanette was a resident.
Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com