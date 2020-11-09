F. Pauline "Polly" Light



rural Muncie - F. Pauline "Polly" Light, 96, of rural Muncie, IN went to paradise on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 12:30 AM on the Light Family Farm. She was born on August 5, 1924 in Morrison, TN, the tenth of eleven children to John & Zora Dodd McMahan. On August 5, 1949 she married the love of her life Kenneth R. Light in Muncie; he passed away on May 29, 2009. Polly enjoyed drinking coffee, gardening, cleaning houses, playing the piano, listening to music, and playing cards, especially euchre. She was known to love a good deal and could not pass up a good rummage sale. She has lived on the Light family farm in rural Delaware County since 1959, where she raised her four sons and shared countless memories with her large family. She was a faithful member of the Towne Acres Church of Christ in Muncie for many years. Polly will be remembered for a lot of wonderful loving qualities, and you could not visit her without getting offered something to eat or walk out the door without her giving you something.



Her legacy will live on through her three sons, Anthony (Donna) Light of Atoka, TN; Norman (Debbie) Light of Upland, IN; Gailon (Jill Davis Lewis) Light of Hartford City, IN; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Light of Hartford City, IN, twelve grandchildren, Chuck Light of Hawaii; Chad (Kristin) Light of Hartford City, IN, Clint Light of Oregon, Josh (Meredith) Light of Muncie, IN, Matt (Erin) Light of Noblesville, IN, Ben (Shannon) Light of Noblesville, IN, Christy (Sam Michael) Light of Montpelier, IN, Rhett (Alana) Light, Rachel (Derrick) Shields, Brandy (Kile) Clamme, Amanda (Derek) Leas, all of Hartford City, IN, Leslie (Luke) Wilson of Montpelier, IN, 30 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, husband, and son John Light, she was preceded in death by her siblings and spouses: Lloyd & Lizzie Mae McMahan, Walter & Louise McMahan, Granville McMahan, Myrtle Elizabeth & Trice Bailey, Laura Ann & Everett McAfee, Viola Lee Ramsey, Clara & Bernard McAfee, Connie & Eustace Prater, Johnnie & Floyd Cooper, and Mildred & Ted Prater.



Family and friends are welcome to gather to share and remember on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Towne Acres Church of Christ 2411 E. Riggin Rd., Muncie, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A celebration of life service will follow at 1:00 PM with Preachers Mark Reynolds and Tim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow next to her husband Kenneth at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Towne Acres Church of Christ 2411 E. Riggin Rd Muncie, IN 47303 or Shultz-Lewis Children's Home 325 S. 150 E. Valparaiso, IN 46383.



Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN.









