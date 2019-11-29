Services
McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville
124 Church St.
Sneedville, TN 37869
423-733-2246
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard
3000 E. Third St.
Bloomington, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard
3000 E. Third St.
Bloomington, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fairle Swindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fairle Arch Swindell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fairle Arch Swindell Obituary
Fairle Arch Swindell

Bloomington - Fairle Arch Swindell, 83, of Bloomington passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at IU Health Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Born, April 17, 1936 in Alexandria, Indiana, he was the son of the late Howard Swindell and Pauline Mabbitt.

Fairle was a machinist at the Muncie Chevrolet Transmission Plant for 32 years. He also was a shuttle driver for Bloomington Go Express Travel for 11 years.

A loving father and grandfather, Fairle enjoyed watching westerns on television and working puzzles.

Survivors include one daughter Jody Wagner (Scott) of Williston, ND; one son, John Swindell (Melynda) of Bloomington, three sisters, Patty Stinefield (Bob) of Alexandria, Linda Butler (Kent) of Elwood, and Diane Reber (Terry) of Homosassa, FL; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Swindell (2017).

The family will receive friends 11:30am-1:30pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington, IN 47401.

A memorial service will be 1:30pm at The Funeral Chapel with Pastor Les Rovenstine officiating. The Monroe County Veteran's Honor Guard will perform Military Rites following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Monroe County Veteran's Honor Guard, 1800 W. Third St. Bloomington, IN 47404.

Memories of Fairle and condolences to the family may be shared at www.thefuneralchapel.net
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fairle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -