Fay E. Beaty
Parker City - Fay E. Beaty, 88, of Parker City, passed away on July 29, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Muncie. She was born on August 13, 1931 in Muncie to the late James Edward and Gertrude Lucinda (Rees) Hann.
Fay worked at Sheller Globe as an inspector, Mutual Federal as a custodian, Parker Pantry, and Elegant Bridal Boutique as owner/operator. She loved her flower gardens, helped can her husband's vegetables from their garden, crocheted afghans for all family members, attended Blue Grass festivals and concerts with her husband, and attended church activities at True Light Baptist Church. She was a HUGE supporter of her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events.
Fay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by many. Survivors include her loving children: Woody Walker of Muncie, Sheryl (Charles) Earls of Farmland, Diana (Roger) Norris of Muncie, Rita (Martin) Clay of Muncie, and Belinda (Don) Young of Plano, TX; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Doris Hann of Muncie and Hazel Hann of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Frank Milbran "The Tree Man" Beaty; son, Randy J. Beaty; brothers: James Edward Hann and Harold Richard "Dee Dee" Hann; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Walker.
The Beaty family would like to extend their appreciation to ViaQuest Hospice, Signature Healthcare of Muncie (Hall 900), and Chaplain Gary Kirchoff for the wonderful care they presented Fay.
Casual dress attire is welcomed for visitation on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, and for the funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by both Pastor Dennis Trimble and Chaplain Gary Kirchoff. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 50 East 91st Street, Suite #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.