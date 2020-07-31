1/1
Fay E. Beaty
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay E. Beaty

Parker City - Fay E. Beaty, 88, of Parker City, passed away on July 29, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Muncie. She was born on August 13, 1931 in Muncie to the late James Edward and Gertrude Lucinda (Rees) Hann.

Fay worked at Sheller Globe as an inspector, Mutual Federal as a custodian, Parker Pantry, and Elegant Bridal Boutique as owner/operator. She loved her flower gardens, helped can her husband's vegetables from their garden, crocheted afghans for all family members, attended Blue Grass festivals and concerts with her husband, and attended church activities at True Light Baptist Church. She was a HUGE supporter of her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events.

Fay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by many. Survivors include her loving children: Woody Walker of Muncie, Sheryl (Charles) Earls of Farmland, Diana (Roger) Norris of Muncie, Rita (Martin) Clay of Muncie, and Belinda (Don) Young of Plano, TX; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Doris Hann of Muncie and Hazel Hann of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Frank Milbran "The Tree Man" Beaty; son, Randy J. Beaty; brothers: James Edward Hann and Harold Richard "Dee Dee" Hann; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Walker.

The Beaty family would like to extend their appreciation to ViaQuest Hospice, Signature Healthcare of Muncie (Hall 900), and Chaplain Gary Kirchoff for the wonderful care they presented Fay.

Casual dress attire is welcomed for visitation on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, and for the funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by both Pastor Dennis Trimble and Chaplain Gary Kirchoff. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved