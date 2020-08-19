Faye Elaine Tudor



Muncie - Elaine was born in Muncie, IN to Ralph and Hazel Folsom on April 18, 1959. She married Clark Tudor I on June 7, 1986. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, caregiver, and friend. She devoted most of her life to caring for her family, friends, children, and people she didn't even know. She worked at various nursing homes, owned Old Mother Hubbard's Licensed Home Daycare, worked as a Dietitian Nutritionist at Riley Children's Hospital, and owned Little Hands of Jesus Licensed Home Daycare. She volunteered and served in various areas at her church, Union Chapel Ministries. She was a joy and a light to all those around her, and she had a gift for making sure no one ever left her house or party hungry.



Elaine is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Folsom; mother, Hazel Folsom; and brother, Gerald Folsom.



Elaine is survived by her husband, Clark Tudor I; son, Clark Tudor II (Cameron); daughter, Cara Bow (Zac); brothers, Delmar Folsom (Mary), Keith Folsom (Teresa), and Kent Folsom; her granddaughter and beautiful angel, Logan; and many nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be given to Muncie BY5 Early Childhood Development or Riley Children's Hospital.



The Tudor family would like to thank all of the IU Health doctors and nurses and IU Health Hospice aids, nurses, and other team members for their care and guidance. In the words of Elaine herself, "You are my Heroes!"



Visitation hours will be from 5-8 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the sanctuary at Union Chapel Ministries.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the sanctuary at Union Chapel Ministries by Glenn Greiner. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.









