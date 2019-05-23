Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Faye Marlene House, 87, of Muncie, passed away May 19, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. She was born the second child of six, November 29, 1931 in Muncie to Beecher and Gladys (Guffey) Southerland. She graduated Yorktown High School in 1950. She married Donald B. House on April 20, 1951.

Mrs. House was a homemaker and wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed oil painting with the Tuesday Friendly Painters at Friends Memorial Church for many years and was a lifetime member of the Futureomic Home Economics club in Delaware County.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald House of Muncie, IN; Daughter, Lynn (Gary) Lucas of Hudson, FL; Sons, Donald House Jr. of Muncie, IN and Charles (Linda) House of Lagro, IN; Grandchildren, Christy (Lance) Myers, Brad (Jamie) Lucas, Michael (Nicole) House, Erica (Brad) Smith, Brittany (Aaron) McCracken, Adam (Emily) House; Great-grandchildren, Chase and Reed Myers, Maci and Max Lucas, Matt, Thomas and Caroline House, Guy and Gladys Smith; Brother, Otis (Bev) Southerland; Sisters, Marie (Steve) Starr, Susan (Dave) Shively; Sister-in-law, Brenda Southerland, and several nieces and nephews.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jane Fuller, and brother, David Southerland.

Funeral services for Faye will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. There is public visitation at the funeral home for Faye from 12 p.m. until the time of service, with burial to follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Faye's memory to The , 113 N Council St, Muncie, IN 47305; or The , 8604 Allisonville Road Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 23, 2019
