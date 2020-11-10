Faye LaRue Tressler



Dunkirk - Faye LaRue Tressler, 87, of Dunkirk, Indiana, passed away on November 5, 2020 in the arms of her family.



She was born on November 28, 1932 in Scottsdale, PA to Walter M. Sanders and Clara B. (Felgar) Sanders.



Faye married John William (Bill) Tressler of South Connellsville, PA in 1953, and they had four children. The family also lived in Wisconsin and Florida before moving to Dunkirk, Indiana in 1976.



Faye enjoying reading and watching birds and wildlife from her deck, but her biggest love was being with her family and friends.



Faye is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Tressler of Camby, IN and Laurie Loyd of Portland, IN; her two sons, William Tressler (wife, Kim) of Selma, IN and Guy Tressler (wife, Kari) of Portland, IN; and six grandchildren, Brittney Kirtley, Avery Loyd, Jonathan Tressler, Jessica Rhoden, Nicholas Tressler, and Jacklyn Tressler. She is also survived by her sister, Mona Lee Coffman (husband, Richard) of Scottdale, PA.



Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband (2009); sister Florence Christner; sister Eva Mae Bybel; and brother Keith Sanders



Faye will be laid to rest on Friday, November 13, at Green Ridge Memorial Park in Connellsville, PA.









