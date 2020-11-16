1/1
Fern L. Rees
Fern L. Rees

Fern L. Rees, 90, passed away early Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.

Fern was born July 16, 1930 in Hebron, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Caroline (Ols) Becker. She graduated from Marion High School and attended Indiana Business College.

Mrs. Rees began her career at an early age as a Bookkeeper, and worked for several auto dealerships in the Muncie area. Fern retired from Spence Nursery in 2010.

Fern was a member of American Business Women's Association (ABWA) and enjoyed fishing.

She is survived by three children, Elaine Bader, Mary (Jerry) Hankins, and Charles "Joe" (Debbie) Harris; step-children, Douglas (Barbara) Rees, Susan Daniel, Nathan "Sam" (Susan) Rees, and Riley (Linda) Rees; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Ardeth Chesterman and Carol Weaver.

Mrs. Rees was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Rees; a brother, Herbert Becker; and a son-in-law, Richard Bader.

Private Services will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Foundation, online at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
