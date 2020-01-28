|
Flora M. (Jones) Porter
Whiteland - Flora M. (Jones) Porter, 67, formerly of Muncie, passed away on Sunday evening, January 26. 2020 at Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin.
She was born on June 30, 1952 in Marion, the daughter of Chester C. and Evie (Foster) Jones and attended Muncie Schools. On April 10, 1970 in Muncie, she married Jeffrey E. Porter.
Flora worked in the restaurant industry for 40 years until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 50 years, Jeffrey E. Porter of Whiteland; three children, Jeffrey D. Porter (wife, Heather) of Ellenboro, NC, Marcia L. Barlow of New Whiteland and Christopher "Scott" Porter (wife, Jill) of Monroe; nine grandchildren, Danielle, Gabrielle, Alexander, Tyler, Alivia, Annalin, Zachary, Christina and Evan; one great-grandson, Hunter; two brothers, Dean Jones (wife, Jessie) of Muncie and Brian Kanedy (wife, Sharyl) of Gas City; five sisters, Mary Myrtle Franklin of Muncie, Faye Perez (husband, Gilbert) of San Antonio, TX, Nora Jones of Muncie, Loretta Roach (husband, Barry) of Marion and Christian Badders of Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janice Jones.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 or one hour prior to services on Saturday.
