Flora Mae Morris
Muncie - Flora Mae Morris, 96, of Muncie, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 20, 1924 to the late Vester Simmons and Essie Williams in Woodbury, Tennessee. She was the oldest of seven siblings.
Flora married Phillip C. Morris on May 23, 1953. She was a devoted housewife along with working at JCPenney and Ball Brothers. Flora was a dedicated member of Eden Church. She was a loving wife, mother, adoring grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending her quality time with family along with cooking the best meals.
Flora is survived by two sons, P. David Morris (Tammy) of Muncie and Daniel Lee Morris (Grace) of Muncie; ex-daughter-in-law, Ruby Morris; three brothers, William Simmons (Peggy) of Eaton, Vester Simmons, Jr. (Janney) of Eaton, and Bob Simmons (Sharon) of Alabama; five grandchildren, Tyler, Whitney (Blake), Jared, Jordan (Kelsie), and Jay (Marlee); two great grandchildren, Wade and Bailey Mae; and one great grandchild, Kolton Lee, on the way.
Flora was preceded in death by her parents, Vester Simmons and Essie Williams; sisters, Mary Etta Hubbard (Vernon) and Evelyn Clements (Keith); and brother, Jess Simmons (Rosie).
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow at 2:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 North State Road 3, Muncie with Pastor Tammy Hallam officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden Church: 11205 North State Road 3, Muncie, Indiana 47303. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.