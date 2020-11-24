1/1
Flora Mae Morris
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flora Mae Morris

Muncie - Flora Mae Morris, 96, of Muncie, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 20, 1924 to the late Vester Simmons and Essie Williams in Woodbury, Tennessee. She was the oldest of seven siblings.

Flora married Phillip C. Morris on May 23, 1953. She was a devoted housewife along with working at JCPenney and Ball Brothers. Flora was a dedicated member of Eden Church. She was a loving wife, mother, adoring grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending her quality time with family along with cooking the best meals.

Flora is survived by two sons, P. David Morris (Tammy) of Muncie and Daniel Lee Morris (Grace) of Muncie; ex-daughter-in-law, Ruby Morris; three brothers, William Simmons (Peggy) of Eaton, Vester Simmons, Jr. (Janney) of Eaton, and Bob Simmons (Sharon) of Alabama; five grandchildren, Tyler, Whitney (Blake), Jared, Jordan (Kelsie), and Jay (Marlee); two great grandchildren, Wade and Bailey Mae; and one great grandchild, Kolton Lee, on the way.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents, Vester Simmons and Essie Williams; sisters, Mary Etta Hubbard (Vernon) and Evelyn Clements (Keith); and brother, Jess Simmons (Rosie).

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow at 2:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 North State Road 3, Muncie with Pastor Tammy Hallam officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden Church: 11205 North State Road 3, Muncie, Indiana 47303. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved