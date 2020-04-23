|
|
Florence Opal Chapple
Muncie - Florence Opal Chapple, 99, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1921 in Greensburg, IN, to the late George Rolland and Bessie (Martin) Swegman. She graduated from Greensburg High School.
Florence was a stay-at-home wife and mother most of her life. She loved to knit and crochet, especially blankets for others. She loved to cook. She also had a love for dogs.
Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and neighbor that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Jim Denney and Michael (Janice) Denney; grandchildren: David (Sandi) Denney, Scott Denney, and Steven (Meredith) Denney; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Krystal, Tyler, Kourtney, Dawson, Alexis, Lillian, Caden, Alexis, and Ariel; and niece, Stella Rose Phillips.
Florence was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Sumner Lowell Denney; second husband, Russell Chapple; son, Fred Denney; brothers: Charlie, Bill, and George, Jr "Juny"; sister, Stella; and uncle, Bernard Swegman.
We would also like to thank Waters Edge Nursing Home and staff for the care and love they showed to mom while she was there.
A private committal service will be held for the family within Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Muncie. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the Denney/Chapple families during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020