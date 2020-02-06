Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Down
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence S. Down


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence S. Down Obituary
Florence S. Down

Muncie - Florence S. Down, 94, went to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2020. She was born June 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of Theodore and Agda (Carlsen)Thompsen. She graduated from Bay Ridge High School in 1943 and then worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. In her younger years she enjoyed participating in dance roller skating competitions.

She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Muncie. Florence put her faith into action by serving in her community in various ways and she and her husband delivered meals on wheels for many years in Muncie.

Surviving are her four children, Carol (husband, Donnie) Reed, Richard Down, Marilyn (husband, Danny) Moore, and Barbara Williams; a granddaughter, Macie (husband, German) Rodriguez; and two great grandchildren, Nolan Rodriguez and Christian Rodriguez.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Down; and a sister, Minnie Vandewater.

Services will be held at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February, 8, 2020 with Pastor Jerry O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February, 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349.

The family expresses their deep appreciation to the staff of Signature Healthcare of Muncie for their tender care of Florence during her stay there.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now