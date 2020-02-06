|
|
Florence S. Down
Muncie - Florence S. Down, 94, went to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2020. She was born June 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of Theodore and Agda (Carlsen)Thompsen. She graduated from Bay Ridge High School in 1943 and then worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. In her younger years she enjoyed participating in dance roller skating competitions.
She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Muncie. Florence put her faith into action by serving in her community in various ways and she and her husband delivered meals on wheels for many years in Muncie.
Surviving are her four children, Carol (husband, Donnie) Reed, Richard Down, Marilyn (husband, Danny) Moore, and Barbara Williams; a granddaughter, Macie (husband, German) Rodriguez; and two great grandchildren, Nolan Rodriguez and Christian Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Down; and a sister, Minnie Vandewater.
Services will be held at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February, 8, 2020 with Pastor Jerry O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February, 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to the staff of Signature Healthcare of Muncie for their tender care of Florence during her stay there.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020