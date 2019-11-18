|
Floyd Edward Reeder
Huntsville - Floyd Edward Reeder, 75 of Huntsville died at his home as a result of Agent Orange. He was born July 5, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana. He loved gardening and camping. He served in the Air Force Security Service in Vietnam and Japan from 1963-1966.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Blount.
Survivors include his wife of 25 Years, B.J Summit-Reeder; daughters, Theresa Holland and husband Thomas of Russellville, Patricia Briley and husband Mike of Ola, AR and Glynda Patton and husband Bradley of Ft. Smith; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several other family members and friends.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with Rev. Gary Martin officiating. Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville. Please visit madisoncountyfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019