Floyd Eugene King

Floyd Eugene King Obituary
Floyd Eugene King

Oakville - Floyd Eugene King, 79, of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 following a brief illness.

He was born April 12, 1940 in Byrdstown, TN, the son of the late Ides and LeeAnn (Reynolds) King. Floyd lived in Oakville, IN for many years before moving to Smyrna.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Vietnam War. Floyd enjoyed horses, riding his motorcycle, blue grass music, fishing and playing cards. He retired from the Teamsters Local 135 after many years of service.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Shirley King; three daughters, Carrie King (fiancé-Joel Arnold); Cynthia Stephens (husband-Shane); and Crissey Gregory; one son, Harold Gregory; five sisters, Pauline Whitaker; Christine Lewis; Ilene Moreland; Janice Shewmake (husband-Eugene); and Gwen Darnall; one brother, Leon King (wife-Donna); several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his best friend Jack Reynolds.

Calling for family and friends will be held at Parson Mortuary from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Burial will be in Etter Cemetery, Byrdstown, TN on November 9, 2019.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
