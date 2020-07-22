1/1
Floyd (DeeDee) Smith
1947 - 2020
Floyd (DeeDee) Smith

Muncie - Floyd D. Smith, 72, passed away on Tuesday morning July 21, 2020 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Floyd was born on Sunday August 17, 1947 to Mable (Beedle) and Floyd Smith in Muncie Indiana. Floyd married Vickie (Gibson) Smith in 1978 and she survives. He enjoyed working on cars and supported his family by becoming a great mechanic. While he liked country music and watching wrestling his greatest love was being the best husband, father and grandfather possible.

Surviving Floyd are his partner in life Vickie Smith; daughter, Leslie (James) Corbin, sons Floyd Smith Jr., Jason Smith, grandchildren, Brittany, Kelsey, Tori, Leigha, William, Jackson, Jason Jr.; sisters, Clara (Carl) Kelly, Opal Williamson, Annie (Gary) Sicks, Pat Whitmire, Florence Lee, Mable (Shannon) New, Flora Whiteside, brother Bob (Michelle) Smith, and special sister-in-law Dixie Smith. There are many nieces, nephews, extended family members and several "adopted" children and grandchildren that Floyd considered his own that will miss him.

Floyd's parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers preceded him in passing.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dale officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Friends may call Monday July 27, 2020 from 4-7 pm and the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the time of the service Tuesday.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
JUL
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
