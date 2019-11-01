|
|
Forrest Dean Reynolds
Albany - Forrest Dean Reynolds, 77, of Albany, died late Thursday evening, October 31, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born November 7, 1941 in Muncie and was the son of the late Roscoe Alvin & Marguerite Beatrice (Goodman) Reynolds.
Forrest retired from Central Indiana Gas Company in 2005, he was previously employed with the United States Post Office and Warner Gear from 1961-1979. He was a member of the Masonic Anthony Lodge 171 in Albany, Elks 231, Moose Lodge 33, Eagles and Odd Fellows in Albany. Forrest enjoyed fishing, going to the horse track and being with his two beagles. He also enjoyed playing cards with his family.
Forrest is survived by his loving wife Tina Jean Reynolds (Walker) of Albany; daughter Rhea Doughty (John) of Chesterfield and a son Timothy Dean Reynolds of Indianapolis; a sister Elizabeth Reynolds of Muncie; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Bella Jean Doughty in 2017; five sisters Madonna Maple, Goldia Murphy, Lois Heniser, Rachel Reynolds and Rita Kay Reynolds; two brothers Rollin and Orland Reynolds.
Funeral Services for Forrest will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A Lodge of Sorrow Service will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019