Frances A. Jett
Muncie - Frances A. Jett, 68, passed away on Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 2, 1951 in Muncie, the daughter of Charles E. and Myrtle M. (Redd) Green and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1970.
Frances worked as a C.N.A. for Advantage Home Health Care and Gentiva for 20 years until her health forced her to retire in 2008. She was a 39-year member of Full Gospel Temple, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
When her children were small, she was very active in their lives serving as a room mother and den mother at Sutton and Southview Elementary. She enjoyed doing yardwork, housecleaning and spending time with her church family.
Surviving are one daughter, Patricia "Trish" Roark of Muncie; one son, Larry "Tommy" Jett of Muncie' one brother, Charles Green (wife, Jane) of Tulsa, OK; special friend, Connie Smith (husband, Orville) of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Nelson "Bill" Roark in 1971; her second husband, Larry Jett in 1976; one sister, Margy Lawson and one brother, Roy "Butch" Green.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th Street, Muncie with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie. Family and friends may call at Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th Street, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The family request no flowers and memorial contributions may be directed to Christian Ministries, 401 E. Main, Muncie, IN 47305 or to Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th Street, Muncie, IN 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019