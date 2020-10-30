Frances Alice Landis
Hartford City - Frances Alice Landis, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. at Liberty Village in Muncie.
She was born in Shideler on April 3, 1927 to Floyd L. Baker and Lillian M. (Thrasher) Baker. Her parents preceded her in death.
Frances graduated from Hartford City High School in 1945. She attended Ball State University for two years.
She married Harry L. Landis on November 3, 1946 in Hartford City. He passed away on May 15, 2017.
Frances was a member of Fairview United Brethren Church where she taught Sunday School for 37 years. She also served as the recording secretary and financial secretary for the church. She was a woman of Faith and she happily volunteered her time at the church. She always had a smile on her face and was a really kind, sweet woman.
She retired from RCA in Marion where she worked as a secretary in the office.
Frances will be sadly missed by her son, James "Jim" A. (wife, Linda L.) Landis of Hartford City; grandchildren, Christopher L. (wife, Andrea) Landis, Jessica L. (husband, Scott) Blakely, Highley E. Devine and Kimberly K. (husband, Zachary) Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Chandler Landis, Bailey (wife, Kayla) Landis, Aubrey Landis, Caden Landis, Madison Blakely, Spencer Blakely, Highley D. J. Devine and Brenton Montgomery; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by all her siblings, Mary Taylor, Delores Heston, Leon Baker, Evangeline "Sue" Roderick, Clesta Thomas, Lesta Turner, Margaret Blackburn, Robert Baker, Byron Baker, Leon Baker, Virginia Baker, Leota Baker and Norma Massey.
Services, visitation and burial will be private.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 North High St, Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
